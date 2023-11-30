POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.90

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 45635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of -0.05.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,532,000 after purchasing an additional 866,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 274,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

