Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Portage Biotech stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.33. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

