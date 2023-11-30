Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTG
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portage Biotech
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.