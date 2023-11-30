Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $56,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The stock has a market cap of $619.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.44 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.