Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,333 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

