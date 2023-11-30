Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 143.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,935. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $2,187,321.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

