Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,960.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.63. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

