Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,150 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.