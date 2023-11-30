Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,921 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $15,759,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

