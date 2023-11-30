Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

