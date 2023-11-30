Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

