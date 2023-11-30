Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

BL opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

