Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $354,000 in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGRY stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

