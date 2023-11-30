Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 142.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 296,309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $16.01 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

