Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,626 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.