Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in IAC by 255.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in IAC by 58.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.27. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

