Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,420 ($17.94) to GBX 1,400 ($17.68) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.95) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.89) to GBX 1,610 ($20.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574 ($19.88).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 847 ($10.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 990.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 814 ($10.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

