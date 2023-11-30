PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.17.

PVH opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 281.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

