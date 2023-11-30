Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Purchases $465,950.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.