Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 369,445 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $279.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.98. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on RLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.