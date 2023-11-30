Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $24,611,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

