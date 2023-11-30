Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $990,357.00 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 57,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $990,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,088,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Xi Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $37,227.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06.

On Friday, November 17th, Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 93,574 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,517,770.28.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $871.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on METC. Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

