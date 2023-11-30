Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

