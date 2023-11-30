Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of O opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

