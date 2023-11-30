Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Communications (RCI.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) recently:

11/16/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$69.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$66.50.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$82.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

10/26/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.50 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$71.00 to C$66.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$75.00 to C$70.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$57.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

