Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $559.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 559.50 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 544.50 ($6.88), with a volume of 27126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 843 ($10.65) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.75).

Get Redrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redrow Price Performance

Redrow Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 489.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 3,296.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,155.24). In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,155.24). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,743.46). 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.