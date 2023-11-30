Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $559.50

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 559.50 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 544.50 ($6.88), with a volume of 27126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.93).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 843 ($10.65) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.75).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 3,296.70%.
In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,155.24). In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,155.24). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,743.46). 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
