Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $813.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

