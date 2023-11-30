Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.44

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.44 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 7,854 shares trading hands.

Redx Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.36 million, a P/E ratio of -266.67 and a beta of -0.36.

About Redx Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.