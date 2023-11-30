Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.7% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.98.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.