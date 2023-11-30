Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.73

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.73 and traded as high as C$95.54. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$94.69, with a volume of 383,208 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.88.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4638472 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.763 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

