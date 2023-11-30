Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,843 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

