Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,947 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masonite International were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,094,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after buying an additional 194,110 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Masonite International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 571,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DOOR opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

