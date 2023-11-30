Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 65,086 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 34.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 89,177 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,313,491.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 657,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,807,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.19. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.