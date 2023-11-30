Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Parsons were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

