Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Safehold were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after buying an additional 2,487,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after buying an additional 161,767 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,647,000 after purchasing an additional 881,858 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Our Latest Report on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.