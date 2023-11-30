Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,828 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Axonics were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Axonics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Axonics by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 214,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXNX opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -228.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXNX

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.