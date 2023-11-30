Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,162 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $30.46 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $781.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

