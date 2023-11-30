Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,756 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

