Rhumbline Advisers Buys 27,073 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Upstart were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,392.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,059 shares of company stock worth $2,404,267 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

