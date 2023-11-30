Rhumbline Advisers Buys 42,090 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 5.18.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.