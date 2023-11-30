Rhumbline Advisers Buys 42,248 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Enovix were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 722.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enovix by 141.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. Research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

