Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,745 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

