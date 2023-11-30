Rhumbline Advisers Buys 49,114 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.