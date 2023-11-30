Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $639,038. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

