Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after buying an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,730,000 after buying an additional 1,468,900 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $30,655,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $23,863,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Golar LNG stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

