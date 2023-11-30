Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after buying an additional 3,075,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after buying an additional 1,649,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,238,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,102,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 967,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

