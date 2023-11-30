Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $14,591,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 130,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

