Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,422,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 695,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,639,000 after buying an additional 422,762 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

