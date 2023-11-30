Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.96. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.