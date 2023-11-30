Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.4 %

MSGE opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

