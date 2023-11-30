Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 18.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 52,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 329,099 shares in the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

